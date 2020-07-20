Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with first child

The Grammy nominated artist made the announcement with a photo on Instagram.

Rapper Nicki Minaj said she is expecting her first child. The 37-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram post where she is sporting yellow air, high heels and a floral bathing suit with her arms wrapped around her baby bump.

"#Preggers," the artist wrote in her Instagram caption. In another post announcing her pregnancy, she said, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

The Grammy-nominated performer tied the knot with Kenneth Petty back in October 2019. The two started dating again in November 2018, after previously dating when Minaj was 16-years-old and living in Queens, New York.

Minaj's plans to start a family are not a surprise. In a now deleted tweet from September 2019, Minaj announced that she was retiring and was planning to start a family.

In an interview with Complex magazine in 2014, Minaj said her biggest fear was that she would get so consumed with her work that she'll "forget to live my personal life to the fullest."