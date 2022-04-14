New Jersey set to begin recreational marijuana sales

New Jersey voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to allow recreational sales for those 21 and older.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW JERSEY, USA — Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey will begin on April 21.

State regulators greenlit permits for seven facilities that already sell medical cannabis to begin retailing recreational marijuana.

A year and a half ago New Jersey voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to allow recreational sales for those 21 and older.

New York state will begin recreational cannabis sales as well before the end of the year.

While cities like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia have decriminalized marijuana, only medical cannabis is legal statewide in Pennsylvania.