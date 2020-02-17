Leonard, LeBron, Davis lead Team LeBron over Team Giannis at All-Star Game

Kawhi Leonard was named Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP.

CHICAGO — Kawhi Leonard scored 30, LeBron James scored 23 and Chicago product Anthony Davis finished with 20 points after hitting the winning free throw to lift Team LeBron to a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star Game.

Leonard was named the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP and made eight 3-pointers to finish one shy of Paul George's All-Star record in 2016.

Davis missed the first attempt, then sank the winning free throw after Kyle Lowry grabbed him as he attempted to catch a pass in the paint.