Navy to overhaul its education system as US advantages erode

The Education for Seapower Strategy 2020 is the Navy's first unified, comprehensive education strategy.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Saturday, July 27, 2019, file photo, sailors stand during a commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius, at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The U.S. Navy is releasing a strategy that describes plans to overhaul its approach to education because the nation no longer has a massive economic and technological edge over potential adversaries. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The U.S. Navy is releasing a strategy that describes plans to overhaul its approach to education because the nation no longer has a massive economic and technological edge over potential adversaries. 

It was provided to The Associated Press ahead of its release. 

The Navy wants to create a naval community college to provide associate's degrees to young sailors and Marines, at no cost to them.

 It plans to unify the schools within the existing naval university system and enact new policies to reward those who pursue educational opportunities.  