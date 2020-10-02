Midshipman dies during a physical fitness test, Naval Academy says

The midshipman died during a semi-annual physical readiness test, according to the Naval Academy.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A midshipman died Saturday during the semi-annual physical readiness test, the US Naval Academy said.

The midshipman will be identified within 24 hours once the family has been notified, the Naval Academy tweeted. It said the midshipman's brigade, staff and faculty have been notified, and grief counselors are available to help.

No more information was immediately available.