NASA's rover finds spaghetti-like bundle of string on Mars

WASHINGTON — NASA's rover Perseverance took an image of an odd string-like cluster lying on the Mars' red sand.

On Jul. 12, the rover captured the image of the spaghetti-like string while exploring Jezero's Crater. The stringy object is likely to be left over materials from Perseverance's 2021 landing, according to CNN, who confirmed with NASA officials.

The picture garnered enough attention and was voted as "Image of the Week" on NASA's Mars page.

Although Perseverance had yet to explore the area where the string was found, a NASA spokesperson told CNN that the wind likely blew it there.

Perseverance, the most advanced rover ever sent by NASA, became the ninth spacecraft to successfully land on Mars in February 2021. Perseverance's current mission is looking for signs of microscopic life which could have roamed Mars billions of years ago.

When the rover went back on Jul. 16 to the area where the Martian tumbleweed was found, it was gone.

The Mars rover has encountered a fair share of space trash since its arrival. Last month, the Perseverance twitter account shared what appeared to be a shiny foil from a thermal blanket.

That shiny bit of foil is part of a thermal blanket – a material used to control temperatures. It’s a surprise finding this here: My descent stage crashed about 2 km away. Did this piece land here after that, or was it blown here by the wind? pic.twitter.com/uVx3VdYfi8 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) June 15, 2022

On the same day that the rover found the mysterious string, it collected its tenth rock sample of Mars.