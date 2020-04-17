NASA sets launch date for first crew flight from U.S. Soil Since 2011

Mark your calendars for May 27th! For the first time in nearly a decade, NASA astronauts will launch into space from the Kennedy Space Center.

For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will soon launch to the International Space Station from U.S. soil.

NASA and SpaceX announced Friday that astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will head to the ISS next month on board SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for 4:32 p.m. EDT on May 27, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Demo-2 mission marks the final flight test for SpaceX before its Crew Dagon is certified for operational, long-duration missions to the space station.

The astronauts will remain at the space station "for an extended stay" as part of the Demo-2 mission, according to NASA. How long exactly they'll stay in space won't be determined until they're at the ISS.