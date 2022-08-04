Reports: Biden administration to declare monkeypox a public health emergency

The U.S. saw its first case of the monkeypox virus confirmed on May 18 and now has more than 6,600 confirmed infections.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration plans to declare monkeypox a federal public health emergency, according to The Washington Post, CNN and Politico.

The Post reported the declaration could be discussed during a planned Thursday afternoon briefing, which is scheduled to include Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

California, Illinois and New York have already declared a public health emergency over monkeypox, but the Biden administration had held off doing so on a federal level.

Scientists say that, unlike campaigns to stop COVID-19, mass vaccinations against monkeypox won’t be necessary. They think targeted use of the available doses, along with other measures, could shut down the expanding epidemics that were recently designated by the World Health Organization as a global health emergency.

What does a federal public health emergency declaration do?

A Public Health Emergency Declaration is made by the secretary of Health and Human Services—in this case, Xavier Becerra.

“It would allow HHS to instantaneously do some things that it can't presently do quickly," James Hodge, law professor at Arizona State University said to WUSA9.

It enables Bacerra to hire people, make grants, enter contracts, waive certain requirements and access additional funds, for example.

“Usually during emergency declarations, like with opioids or things we've seen in the past, there actually would be a free standing fund ready to be used for devoting to these purposes," Hodge said. "We've been working to refill that fund post-COVID, and to my knowledge, to date, it's not yet been refilled."

He continued, "In fact, Congress has been reticent to do it. Now, monkeypox may change its mind very quickly. But the sheer fact is, the funds that normally would be there, to the tune of millions of dollars, simply may not be at this point in time.”

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The symptoms tend to overlap with those of most viruses. Fevers, headaches, chills, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes are all symptoms of monkeypox. The true indicator that distinctly separates it from the rest is a pimple-like rash that appears on the face and other parts of the body, according to the CDC.

"The symptoms of monkeypox are very much like the symptoms of a cold initially," said Dr. Payal Kohli, assistant clinical professor at the University of Colorado. "So if you've got fevers, exhaustion, chills, a rash with or without swollen lymph nodes, you have to have a pretty high concern that it could potentially be monkeypox."

Symptoms may vary from person to person, and the rashes can appear at different stages and typically last 2-4 weeks. Some people tend to get rashes first and then symptoms, but others might just get a rash.

The CDC recommends monitoring temperatures twice a day if exposed to someone with monkeypox as well as keeping an eye for other symptoms. Once symptoms develop, immediate isolation is recommended.

Here is the full list of symptoms according to the CDC:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Respiratory symptoms, such as a sore throat, nasal congestion or cough

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.