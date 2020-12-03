MLB suspends spring training, opening day pushed back

Commissioner Robert Manfred has announced that play has been suspended over concerns with the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — Major League Baseball has joined the list of professional sports suspending play over concerns about the coronavirus.

An MLB statement said all spring training games are canceled Thursday as of 4 p.m. ET, and that the start of the regular season will be delayed by at least two weeks.

The statement says the decision Thursday afternoon by Commissioner Robert Manfred was made in the “interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans.”