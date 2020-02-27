Milwaukee police search house after deadly Molson Coors shooting

Authorities have offered no motive for the shooting at one of the nation's largest breweries in which five victims were killed.

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Police are searching a home on Milwaukee's north side as they hunt for clues about why an employee at one of the nation's largest breweries gunned down five co-workers before killing himself.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Molson Coors Brewing Co.'s massive brewery complex in Milwaukee. Authorities have offered no motive for the attack.

The a one-story home investigators were searching was roped off with crime scene tape Thursday morning. A squad car sat in the driveway and investigators were seen entering the home.