Milwaukee police ID victims in deadly Molson Coors shooting

Authorities have offered no motive for the shooting at one of the nation's largest breweries in which five victims were killed.

MILWAUKEE — Police have identified the gunman in the Milwaukee brewery shooting as an electrician whose home was searched on Thursday. Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales identified the victims as Molson Coors Brewing Co. employees ranging in age from 33 to 57.

He also identified the shooter at a news conference held Thursday afternoon.

Police were searching a home on Milwaukee's north side as they hunt for clues about why the employee at one of the nation's largest breweries gunned down five co-workers before killing himself.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Molson Coors' massive brewery complex in Milwaukee. Authorities have offered no motive for the attack.

The one-story home investigators were searching was roped off with crime scene tape Thursday morning. A squad car sat in the driveway and investigators were seen entering the home.