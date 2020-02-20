Mike Bloomberg criticized over 'stop and frisk' in first Democratic debate appearance

Bernie Sanders opened Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas by saying the program 'went after' blacks and Hispanics, allowing police to unfairly target minorities.

LAS VEGAS — Mike Bloomberg is taking criticism from his Democratic presidential rivals over a controversial policing program while he was mayor of New York.

Bernie Sanders opened Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas by saying the “stop and frisk” program “went after” blacks and Hispanics, allowing police to unfairly target minorities.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also criticized Bloomberg and stop and frisk.

Bloomberg didn’t mention the policing program but responded by arguing that he was in a better position to defeat President Donald Trump in November.