Maryland to unveil statues of Tubman, Douglass in Capitol

The statues of abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass will be unveiled Monday night.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — At a time when states are debating the removal of Confederate monuments, Maryland is adding bronze statues of two of the state's famous black historical figures to the Maryland State House.

The statues of abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass will be unveiled Monday night in the Old House Chamber. That's the same room where slavery was abolished in Maryland in 1864.

The unveiling comes as the state has taken steps to reflect its rich black history.