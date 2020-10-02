x
Maryland to unveil statues of Tubman, Douglass in Capitol

The statues of abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass will be unveiled Monday night.
Credit: AP
Statues of abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass are moved into the Maryland State House on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 in Annapolis, Md. The statues are being unveiled Monday night in the Old House Chamber, the room where slavery was abolished in Maryland in 1864. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — At a time when states are debating the removal of Confederate monuments, Maryland is adding bronze statues of two of the state's famous black historical figures to the Maryland State House. 

The statues of abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass will be unveiled Monday night in the Old House Chamber. That's the same room where slavery was abolished in Maryland in 1864.

The unveiling comes as the state has taken steps to reflect its rich black history. 

Last month, for the first time, the walls of the Maryland Senate were adorned with a portrait of a black lawmaker.