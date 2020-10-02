Maryland detectives shot during chase released from hospital

Police say both were shot by 22-year-old Joseph Willis.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two police detectives in Maryland who were shot and wounded by a homicide suspect have been released from the hospital.

Anne Arundel County police said Sunday that Detectives Scott Ballard and Ian Preece were recovering at home.

Police say both were shot by 22-year-old Joseph Willis on Wednesday. He's been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of the detectives.

Charging documents say Willis admitted killing the man and shooting the detectives. Willis was caught Thursday after a manhunt.