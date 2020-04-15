x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

nation-world

Maryland police issue 'final warning' for residents to wear pants to check mailbox

A town in northern Maryland saw some residents getting a little too comfortable while walking out to check the mail.

When was the last time you wore jeans? Many are thinking of comfort first when working from home during the stay-at-home order in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, some Maryland residents are getting too comfortable.

The Taneytown Police Department in northern Maryland posted a reminder for its nearly 7,000 residents — one that you'd think should go without saying.

"Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know you who are. This is your final warning," police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Post by TaneytownPolice.

RELATED: MLB employees participate in 10,000-person coronavirus study

RELATED: Social distancing may need to continue to 2022, Harvard study finds