Margaret Nolan, 'Goldfinger' actress, dead at 76

Nolan was famously featured covered in gold paint for the opening sequence of the James Bond movie 'Goldfinger,' and played 'Dink' in the 1964 film.

It was director Edgar Wright who announced Nolan's passing on Twitter Sunday saying, "She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the '60s; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too."

Wright wrote, "She became deeply involved in political theatre and more recently created visual art."

She also appeared in five Spike Milligan Q series, Steptoe & Son, The Likely Lads, Morecambe & Wise and The Sweeney. She became deeply involved in political theatre and more recently created visual art; deconstructed her own glamour modelling in a series of photomontages.

Nolan was born in Somerset, England on October 29, 1943, and started out her career modeling, using the name Vicki Kennedy before going into acting.

After her famous performance alongside Sean Connery in the Bond film "Goldfinger," Nolan later went on to pose for Playboy magazine.