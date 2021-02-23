x
Mandy Moore announces birth of son 'right on his due date'

This is the first child for 'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, a musician she married in 2018.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Mandy Moore arrives at the 2019 Performers Nominee Reception on Friday Sept. 20, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

LOS ANGELES — Mandy Moore is officially a mom. The 36-year-old “This Is Us” star announced the birth of her first child, a son named August Harrison Goldsmith, on her Instagram Tuesday.

“Gus is here,” Moore wrote in the post along with a photo. “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date much to the delight of his parents.”

She added that they were prepared to, “Fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

This is the first child for Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, a musician she married in 2018.

