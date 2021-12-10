Michigan man sentenced to life for killing wife with heroin in cereal

A jury convicted Jason Harris in November of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

MICHIGAN, USA — A Michigan man who was convicted of killing his wife by spiking her cereal with heroin was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Genesee Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt handed down the sentence for Jason Harris of Davison in the 2014 death of Christina Davis, MLive.com reported.

A medical examiner had classified Christina Harris’ death in 2014 as an accidental overdose.

But investigators subsequently alleged that it was a murder scheme hatched by Harris at their Davison home in Genesee County.