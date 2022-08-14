Man crashes car into barricade near US Capitol, fires gun and fatally shoots himself, police say

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Richard A. York of Delaware. According to U.S. Capitol police, it's not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex.

WASHINGTON — A man died by suicide early Sunday morning after crashing his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol Building, firing several shots and then turning the gun on himself, Capitol Police said.

U.S. Capitol Police released the identity of the man as 29-year-old Richard A. York III of Delaware.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. when a man drove his vehicle into a barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street outside of the U.S. Capitol. When York got out of his car, it became "engulfed in flames," and he began firing several shots into the air, according to Capitol Police.

Officers immediately responded to the scene after hearing the sound of gunfire. Police say York turned the gun on himself when officers were approaching him, and fatally shot himself.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any members of Congress, who are on recess,” Capitol Police wrote in a statement. “It does not appear officers fired their weapon.”

Capitol police are investigating the man's background and what led to the incident.

According to surveillance video and officers on the scene, the man wasn't wearing anything, and didn't say anything to indicate why he did what he did before ending his own life.

A review of York's record shows arrests for drugs, assault, burglary and making terroristic threats in the state of Pennsylvania.

Police say there is no immediate connection to the U.S. Capitol.

Figuring out the motive is especially important considering when this happen. The FBI is reporting an "unprecedented" number of threats following the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last week.

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department is handling the death investigation.

In another incidence of a car ramming a Capitol barricade last spring, Capitol Police officer Billy Evans was killed.