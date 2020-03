Lyle Waggoner, comic foil on 'The Carol Burnett Show,' dies at 84

Lyle Waggoner was 'The Carol Burnett Show' announcer when it premiered in 1967.

Lyle Waggoner, who played comic foil on “The Carol Burnett Show," has died.

His family says in a statement that Waggoner died peacefully Tuesday at his Los Angeles-area home, with his wife at his side.

He proved so adept that he eventually became a regular cast member. He stayed with the show until 1974.

He was the partner for star Lynda Carter in "Wonder Woman" and "The New Adventures of Wonder Woman" in the '70s.

Waggoner also built a successful business providing custom trailers available for film companies to rent so actors could relax in comfort on sets.