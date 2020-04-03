Long lines at polls in California prompt complaint from Sanders campaign

LOS ANGELES — Technical issues plagued voting sites throughout California Tuesday, including in the nation's most populous county.
Long lines and an overloaded new voting system in Los Angeles County prompted a legal complaint Tuesday from Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Some locations saw delays of two hours or more, including at the University of Southern California and in Beverly Hills.
Politico reporter David Siders, appearing on MSNBC, cited a DNC official who said about 20 students in the college town of Chico walked away from the polling place out of frustration. Younger voters are a key demographic the Sanders campaign is counting on to win the Democratic nomination.
Registrar Dean Logan apologized for the problems and said they'll need to fine-tune the system.
Separately, the secretary of state's office said election workers in 15 counties couldn't connect to the statewide voter registration database.