Lawsuit: Former pharmacist claims she was fired for not trying medical marijuana

Carol Kopiak filed a lawsuit Wednesday against her former employer, Justice Grown, a medical marijuana dispensary.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania pharmacist is suing the medical marijuana dispensary where she worked on allegations that she was fired after refusing to illegally sample the shop’s products.

The Wilkes-Barre Times Leader reports Carol Kopiak, of Wilkes-Barre, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against her former employer Justice Grown.

The lawsuit alleges that the store's owner, Abbe Kruger, had suggested Kopiak take medical marijuana after finding out she had been subject to a robbery and hostage situation at a former workplace.

Kopiak says when she denied the offer, she was fired shortly after.