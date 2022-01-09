Labor Day 2022: What's open, what's closed Monday?

Unlike Thanksgiving and Christmas, there are only a few national retailers that are closed for Labor Day but some key services won't be operating.

WASHINGTON — Labor Day marks the traditional end of summer and celebrates the U.S. labor movement and achievements of American workers. The federal holiday is celebrated on the first Monday in September.

But unlike other federal holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, most stores and major retailers are open for business. And many of those businesses throw Labor Day sales to try to bring in customers.

In fact, only a handful of major chains will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. However, if you're planning to do some shopping be sure to double check hours at your local store because some may have reduced holiday hours.

What is open and what is closed on Labor Day 2022?

Post Office: As is the case with all federal holidays, the U.S. Postal Service will be taking a break from delivering mail on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day this year. Post offices across the U.S. will be closed for the holiday and mail delivery will be paused.

Grocery stores: Most grocery stores are open on Labor Day, but be sure to check with local stores to see if they have reduced hours for the holiday.

Stock market: The New York Stock Exchange observes U.S. holidays, so the stock market will be closed on Labor Day.

Does UPS deliver on Labor Day?

UPS Store: UPS Store locations are closed on Labor Day, as well as other federal holidays, and there is no UPS pickup or delivery service on this day either.

FedEx: Some locations will be closed, but select stores will remain open with limited hours.

Are banks closed on Labor Day?

Most banks are closed on Labor Day.

Is Costco open on Labor Day?

Costco is one of the few national retailers that is traditionally closed on Labor Day. The warehouse club will not be open on Monday, Sept. 5.

Stores open on Labor Day 2022

Below is a list of some of the select national retailers that will be open on Labor Day this year.