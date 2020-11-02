Jussie Smollett indicted by Chicago special prosecutor

The actor has been indicted on multiple counts stemming from an incident where he told police that he was attacked by two men last year.

WASHINGTON — Jussie Smollett has been indicted on six counts of disorderly conduct by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb. The charges stem from a 2019 incident where the actor claimed he was the target of a hateful attack in Chicago, according to multiple reports.

According to Chicago's WGN, no warrant has been issued, but reports say Smollett is due in court Feb. 24.