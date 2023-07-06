Journey co-founder George Tickner dies at 76

Tickner left the band after they released their self-titled debut album in order to pursue a career in medicine.

WASHINGTON — George Tickner, an original guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Journey has died, according to co-founding member Neal Schon. Tickner was 76.

Schon shared the news of Tickner's passing in a social media post on Tuesday night.

"Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news. George Tickner, Journey’s original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away. He was 76 years old,” the post from Schon stated.

He continued, "Thank you for your incomparable contributions to Journey's early years...Fly free above the stars, Sir."

Tickner first played in the psychedelic rock band Frumious Bandersnatch with Ross Valory, then co-founded Journey with Valory, Schon and Gregg Rolie in 1973.

According to Variety, Tickner left the band after they released their self-titled debut album in 1975 in order to pursue a career in medicine. He attended Stanford Medical School on a full scholarship, according to Schon's post.

He co-wrote several songs on the debut album including "Of a Lifetime," "Topaz" and "Mystery Mountain," the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

"'Of a Lifetime' is still one of my favorite songs ever," Schon noted in his post about Tickner's death.

Tickner reunited with the band in 2005 when Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Journey would go on to become one of the world's bestselling bands, including chart-topping hits like "Don’t Stop Believin­g," 25 gold and platinum albums and nineteen Top 40 singles in the U.S.