Joe Biden has selected his running mate, reports say

Joe Biden has reportedly revealed to top advisers the woman he has picked to join his presidential ticket.

WASHINGTON — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has selected who he will name as his running mate, according to reports by CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times and others.

The former vice president reportedly told his top advisers Tuesday morning which woman he has picked and could make the announcement public as early as Tuesday.

He has spent months weighing who would serve alongside him if he wins in November. Biden has pledged to select a woman and has conducted an expansive search, including Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, California Rep. Karen Bass and former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice.

A campaign official told the New York Times there are currently no plans for an in-person event Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware last weekend to meet with Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's first known in-person session with a potential running mate as he nears a decision.

Whitmer visited Biden Sunday, according to two high-ranking Michigan Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The first-term governor of the battleground state has long been on his short list of possible running mates.

Breaking from @jeffzeleny:



Joe Biden has selected his running mate, revealing to top advisers on Tuesday the woman he will invite to join his ticket, according to two people familiar with the matter. Biden is poised to make the announcement as early as today. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) August 11, 2020