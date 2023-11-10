Pennsylvania nonprofits raise funds for people on the ground in Israel

A number of events will be taking place throughout central Pennsylvania to stand in solidarity with those who are currently at war.

YORK, Pa. — Multiple organizations, nonprofits and companies are providing resources and support to people on the ground in Israel after the surprise attack by the group Hamas took place Saturday.

“It’s our role in many ways to be a community convener, to support the community in times like this; there are ways to support Israel through funds that our organization,” said David Cohen, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg.

Organizations like the Federation and Jewish Family Services have set up donations to go directly to people who are on the ground in Israel. The Jewish Family Services is also providing social workers to anyone who is coping, mourning or dealing with the current attacks going on in the Middle East.

“Organization Magen David Adom, for example, which is the Israeli version of the Red Cross how to help anyone who has been wounded—I haven’t even talked about the casualties yet, and that’s in the thousands right now,” said Cohen.

The chief advancement officer of York Jewish Community Center said that there’s a heightened awareness around events that are taking place to stand in solidarity. Janine Plfaum said the organization is working with local law enforcement and asking people who attend the prayer vigil Thursday night to bring a valid form of ID.

“Like the Yom Kippur War, which occurred 50 years ago, this barbaric attack occurred on an important Jewish holy day. As we look back on this grim milestone, we are once again called upon to stand with Israel in the face of an unfolding crisis,” said a statement released by the York JCC.

To donate via York Jewish Community Center, click here.