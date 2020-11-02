x
Is the #broomchallenge real? The latest craze sweeping the nation

Is today the only day your broom can stand on its own?
Credit: Candy Meluch

A new craze is sweeping the internet--literally. 

On Monday, thousands took to social media to test out social media's latest craze, the #broomchallenge. 

According to countless internet users, an alleged post from NASA claims that due to the earth's specific tilt, a house hold broom can stand on its own today and today only.  

3News' Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling believes the challenge is a hoax. 

"It's just balance. People think it's special because at what other point in your life would you stop and try to balance a broom," she explains.

While the original mention from NASA hasn't been located, that hasn't stopped folks from testing out the theory. 

