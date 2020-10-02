Factory in Iran is making US flags that end up burned in protest

It serves as a major producer for the American and Israeli flags constantly burned at pro-government rallies in the Islamic Republic.

Workers at a small Iranian factory diligently add all 50 stars and 13 bars to American flags, and carefully imprint the Star of David on the flag of Israel. They known that all their work is destined to go up in flames.

This factory serves as a major producer for the American and Israeli flags constantly burned at pro-government rallies in the Islamic Republic.

The Associated Press reports the factory makes as many as 6,000 American, British and Israeli flags each year. They are then sent to retailers.

Iranian political hard-liners buy them for around $2 each to be stomped on, torn and ultimately set ablaze.

Another batch of flags is being prepared for the 41st anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on Tuesday.