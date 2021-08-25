Battery packs for hoverboards sold at major retailers recalled because they could catch fire

More than 200,000 battery packs are being recalled after reports of some catching fire.

Battery packs that came with more than 200,000 hoverboards which were sold by major retailers are being recalled because the batteries can overheat, potentially leading to fires or explosions.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves lithium-ion GLW battery packs in the Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards. About 237,000 units are affected.

CPSC said there have been more than 20 incidents of battery packs overheating, including some reports of smoke or fire. Nobody has been injured in those reports.

The hoverboards, which say Hovertrax 2.0 on the front, were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, Amazon.com and other stores and websites from September 2016-2018 for about $460.

Here is a description of the product and what to look for, according to CPSC.

"This recall involves the removable GLW battery packs installed in UL-Listed Hovertrax 2.0 brand self-balancing scooters/hoverboards manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017. GLW’s battery packs were certified as compliant with ANSI/UL Standard 2271 by UL. Hovertrax hoverboards have two wheels at either end of articulated dual platforms and are powered by GLW battery packs. The battery packs have the name GLW written in large letters on the packs themselves. The battery packs have serial numbers beginning with GLW, which is printed on a white sticker on the top of the battery pack, below the bar code. Hovertrax 2.0 is printed on the front of the hoverboard."

Owners should stop using the hoverboards immediately and contact Razor about the recall. The company will provide a prepaid shipping carton to send back the battery pack and provide a replacement.