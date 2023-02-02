Groundhog Day 2023 | Punxsutawney Phil to make his prediction

Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from his home Thursday morning, and let the world know if they can expect an early spring or six more weeks of winter!

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Punxsutawney Phil is set to make his prediction.

The prognosticator will emerge from his home on Thursday morning and let us know if we can expect an early spring or six more weeks of winter!

It all depends on whether Phil sees his shadow or not.

The ceremony will take place at Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh. It is made possible by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office's Holi-stay PA. The event there — always Feb. 2 — dates back to 1887.

Phil's prediction is already decided in advance of the event though, by a group of people on a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney called Gobbler's Knob.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has predicted longer winters more than 100 times. The 2022 forecast called for six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog seer but he's certainly not the only one. There are two other high-profile “imposters,” as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club calls them, in the region.

However, Phil's prediction has become something that is famous worldwide.