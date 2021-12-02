Grape-Nuts back at full capacity in March following COVID pandemic shortage

The cereal was reportedly the victim of a supply-and demand problem as more people were eating breakfast or snacking at home during the pandemic.

The video above is from Feb. 1, 2021.

Grape-Nuts, which has been virtually absent from store shelves during the coronavirus pandemic, will be back to shipping at full capacity by mid-March, Post Consumer Brands announced Thursday. It also is going to give 10 fans free Grape-Nuts for a year.

The cereal was reportedly the victim of a supply-and demand problem. As more people are stuck at home and eating breakfast in their own kitchen (or having a midnight snack), demand for cereal has gone up. The New York Times cited Grape-Nuts Brand Manager Kristin DeRock last month who said that due to "a proprietary technology and a production process that isn’t easily replicated," it was hard to keep up with the increased demand.

But on Thursday, DeRock said it expects to be back to "healthy inventory" levels in a month.

“We promised our loyal fans that we would work hard to get Grape-Nuts back on store shelves as quickly as possible, and we are now committing to an earlier-than-anticipated return date. We ramped up production and are running full swing 51 out of the next 55 days," DeRock said in a statement.

As a "token of apology," Post said 10 people who sign up at this website will win free Grape-Nuts for a year. Everyone who signs up will also get a $1.50 coupon off their next purchase of the cereal.