Gov. Wolf condemns Russian attack on Ukraine

His statement comes in light of Russia launching an attack on Thursday, as Putin aims to restore his country's influence back to the days of the Soviet Union.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from the initial Russian attacks on Feb. 24.

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf issued a statement Thursday condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine.

"I stand with President Biden in condemning the unprovoked and unjustified Russian military invasion of the independent country of Ukraine," the statement read. "This attack on a peaceful country is shocking and its impacts will be far-reaching. I urge democratic leaders across the globe to unite and respond decisively to this unjustified and unlawful attack."

This statement comes in light of Russia launching a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Deflecting global condemnation and cascading new sanctions, President Vladimir Putin referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal in launching this attack, threatening “consequences you have never seen," against any foreign country that dares to interfere.

Tensions between the two countries go back decades, but things really starting heating up early last year, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked President Joe Biden to let the country join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which angered Putin, according to PBS NewsHour.

Russia has demanded a legally-binding guarantee that NATO will not hold any military activity in eastern Europe and Ukraine, specifically, as Putin aims to restore his country's influence back to the days of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact, according to the Brookings Institution.