'Golden Girls' convention to take over Chicago in 2022

CHICAGO — Organizers want to "Thank You for Being a [Fan]" by hosting a "Golden Girls" themed convention for people to come and relive the memories of the hit sitcom show.

The "Golden-Con: Thank You For Being a Fan" convention, presented by Golden Fandom, will take place from April 22-24, 2022, in Chicago.

Fans can look forward to different events during the convention including a "Greatest Gift" vendor's market, live parody shows from Hell in a Handbag Theater Company, the "Chicago: You've Got Style" costume parade and a weekend-long battle to "Grab! That! Trivia! Dough!"

Most of the events will take place at the Center on Halsted while others will take place at a multi-level entertainment complex nearby at Sidetrack.

Tickets will go on sale soon, the organization explains.

The convention's website says additional events, performers and special guest appearances will be announced leading up to the convention.

But will the true golden guest of honor make an appearance?

Convention organizers said they are "working diligently" to get Betty White to make an appearance in "some capacity," the New York Post reports.

Even if she can't make it, Golden-Con is happening at the perfect time, event co-producer Brad Balof said to the media outlet.

“Folks go through enough daily — don’t get me started on life in a pandemic — that we need to embrace the things we love, and that’s one of the remarkable things about 'The Golden Girls.' It’s something that unites people across multiple demographics and age groups,” he said to the New York Post.

“You walk through an airport with a 'The Golden Girls' shirt on, and you’re going to make friends. That’s what we want for Golden-Con. We want folks to bring and celebrate the friends they have and make new ones while they’re here at the event.”