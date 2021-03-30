First trailer released for 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon'

The anticipated continuation of 'Game of Thrones' will debut in 2022 on HBO Max, and the trailer for the backstory of the adventure fantasy is out now.

WASHINGTON — "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel is officially coming to HBO in 2022, and you can now watch the first footage from the next chapter of the hit series.

While it was revealed that the series will premiere in 2022, no exact date was immediately given. The series, co-created by author George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal has held onto quite the dedicated fan base over the years.

In 2019, HBO green-lit production for "House of the Dragon" after reports the network had previously canceled another prequel that was set to star actress Naomi Watts.

It was announced then that Condal would join Miguel Sapochnik to lead the production team, with the two partnering as showrunner. They were also set to direct the pilot and additional episodes for the HBO series, with Condal writing for the show.

The "House of the Dragon" prequel is based on the George R.R. Martin fantasy novel "Fire & Blood," which was set a full 300 years before the Game of Thrones story. As the book tells it, the story begins by focusing on the Targaryen Kings of Westeros.

The final season of HBO's megahit "Game of Thrones" left some fans unimpressed, with hundreds of thousands of people signing an online petition that called for season eight to be remade with new writers.

Earlier this year, the New York Times reported that George R.R. Martin, who still hasn't finished his long-awaited novel "The Winds of Winter," plans to develop a "Game of Thrones" play for New York City, London's West End and Australia by 2023.