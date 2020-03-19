Gal Gadot recruits dozens of celebrity friends to sing 'Imagine'

The 'Wonder Woman' actress posted a compilation of videos of celebrities singing 'Imagine' to spread a message of hope. But it's not resonating with everyone.

Actress Gal Gadot and several of her celebrity friends have joined together to record a version of John Lennon's song "Imagine," as many are home-bound during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video features actors, artists and comedians each singing one line of the famous song. In the Instagram video, 24 celebrities are featured including Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Sia, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell and Mark Ruffalo.

"Hey guys. Day six in self-quarantine. And I've got to say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical," Gadot said in a video posted to Instagram. "You know, this virus has affected the entire world, everyone -- doesn't matter who you are, where you are from, we are all in this together."

Gadot said she was inspired to make the video after she saw an Italian man playing "Imagine" on his trumpet for his neighbors stuck inside.

"There was something so magical and pure about this video," Gadot said.

The video has gained significant traction on Instagram with more 1.1 million likes and over 21,000 comments.

However, not everyone was impressed with the star-studded performance.

Some thought that the celebrities featured should donate money to businesses in need, rather than sing.

"Hey celebs, we don't want to be sung to. We want you to use a million or two of your money," one person tweeted.