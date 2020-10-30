x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Nation World

'Full House' actress Lori Loughlin reports to prison for 2 month sentence

The "Full House" actress was sentenced, along with her husband, for paying bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin poses at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

BOSTON — Authorities say “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin has reported to a federal prison in California to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston said Loughlin was being processed at the federal lockup in Dublin, California.

“The parties recently agreed that the defendant can report to prison on October 30, 2020, instead of on November 19, 2020. The defendant has further agreed that, during her two month sentence, she will not seek an early release from prison on COVID-related grounds," prosecutor said in a statement.

In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months for college bribery, Mossimo Giannulli gets 5

RELATED: Loughlin, Giannulli plead guilty in college scam but await fate

Credit: AP
In this April 3, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston.