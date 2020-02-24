Former candidate Marianne Williamson endorsing Bernie Sanders for president

Once rivals in the Democratic race for the presidential nomination, the spiritual guru is now backing the Vermont senator.

WASHINGTON — Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, who was a major supporter of Bernie Sanders in 2016, is endorsing the Vermont senator for president.

The spiritual guru, bestselling author and Texas native made the announcement Sunday at a rally in Austin.

It was the last of four rallies Sanders held in Texas this weekend coming off his victory in the Nevada caucuses, cementing his status as the front-runner in the Democratic field.

Williamson ended her campaign in January, saying at the time she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.