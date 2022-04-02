Joseph H. Rainey, first Black congressman, honored at US Capitol

A room in the Capitol has been named after SC Rep. Joseph H. Rainey, the first Black member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A modest room in the Capitol has been named after the first Black member of the House. He was Rep. Joseph H. Rainey, who was born into slavery in 1832 and served as a Reconstruction-era member of Congress.

No. 3 House Democratic leader James Clyburn, Rainey’s great-granddaughter Lorna Rainey and others used the event to talk about continuing efforts for social justice and voting rights.

Rainey was from Georgetown, South Carolina, where he was born a slave. His father was a barber who bought his family's freedom.

It was an honor to help recognize the historic SC Congressman Joseph H. Rainey by dedicating room 150 in the U.S. Capitol in his honor — more than 150 years after his service.



A former slave, he was the first Black man elected to Congress. I proudly stand upon his shoulders. pic.twitter.com/qm8Q4gAYF4 — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) February 4, 2022

Clyburn, like Rainey, is from South Carolina.