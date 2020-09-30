FBI seeks help in identifying unknown man who may have information about an exploited child

The man, known only as John Doe 42, is seen with a child in a video found by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2019, the FBI said.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in identifying an unknown man who might have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Photographs of and an informational poster about the unknown man, known only as John Doe 42, are available at the FBI website, along with a brief audio clip of his voice, the FBI said.

Investigators say John Doe 42 was first seen in a video recording with a child that was discovered by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2019. Data embedded within the video file indicates it was produced in October 2015, investigators say.

John Doe 42 is described as a white male, likely between the ages of 50 and 65 years old, with gray hair. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years, the FBI said.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

John Doe 42 is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the FBI said.