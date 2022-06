Fauci, 81, tests positive for COVID-19

Biden's chief medical advisor tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test. on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday.

Fauci, director of NIAID and President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, the NIH said. He is currently isolating while working from home and has not recently been in close contact with Biden or other top government officials.

Fauci has been the face of the U.S.'s response to COVID-19 since 2020.

Fauci's positive COVID test comes two days after U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra again tested positive for COVID-19, less than a month after he came down with virus symptoms while on a trip to Germany.

Becerra woke up with symptoms again Monday morning and tested positive afterward, spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said.

His symptoms are mild and he is isolating in Sacramento, California. Lovenheim said Becerra had been in California for a “personal commitment.”