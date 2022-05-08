Father arrested after 2-year-old fires gun into downstairs apartment, deputies say

The people who were inside the apartment claimed that a bullet suddenly came through their ceiling.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a Stafford father after his 2-year-old child allegedly shot a gun into a downstairs apartment with people inside.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Fern Oak Circle just after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 after the people who were inside an apartment claimed that a bullet had just come through their ceiling.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

When deputies arrived they spoke with the 20-year-old Delontae Harris who was inside the apartment where the bullet appeared to come from.

Investigators believe Harris's 2-year-old child found the loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and fired a shot into the apartment below.

The handgun was taken as evidence and Harris was charged with felony child endangerment and allowing access of a loaded firearm to a child.

Child Protective Services (CPS) has been notified and the child was turned over to a responsible adult, according to deputies.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office offers free gun safety locks to the public. For more information, contact the Crime Prevention Unit at (540) 658-4030.

