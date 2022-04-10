Voting begins for 'Fat Bear Week': Meet the chunky champs

A national park in Alaska celebrates its hibernation-ready bears with a popular online voting event.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Move over, pumpkin spice season. It's fat bear fall.

Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska has once again started its yearly tradition of Fat Bear Week, in which hundreds of thousands of online fans vote for their favorite bulked-up bears.

The park's brown bears prepare for winter by eating as much salmon as possible, storing up weight for a long hibernation. Katmai says once the bears enter their dens, they won't eat or drink until spring — losing up to a third of their body weight. The park says male bears can start out weighing 600-900 pounds, bulking up to well over 1,200 pounds by November.

For years now, Katmai has invited the public to "weigh in" and vote for the fattest bears in a bracket-style competition. Voting for 2022 began Wednesday and runs until "Fat Bear Tuesday" on Oct. 11.

While it sounds pretty simple — just vote for the fattest bear — the park says voters can also consider the bears' unique life situations.

"Perhaps you want to weigh your vote toward bears with extenuating circumstances such as a mother’s cost of raising cubs or the additional challenges that older bears face as they age," a FAQ page says. Plus, young bears may be smaller than the half-ton adult contenders, but their extreme growth spurts are pretty impressive.

