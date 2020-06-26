Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even President Trump's

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously refused to take action against President Trump's posts suggesting mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Facebook says it will flag all "newsworthy" posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Twitter, by contrast, slapped a “get the facts” label on them.

Facebook is also banning false claims intended to discourage voting, such as stories about federal agents checking legal status at polling places.

The company also said it is increasing its enforcement capacity to remove false claims about local polling conditions in the 72 hours before the U.S. election.

"A handful of times a year, we leave up content that would otherwise violate our policies if the public interest value outweighs the risk of harm. Often, seeing speech from politicians is in the public interest, and in the same way that news outlets will report what a politician says, we think people should generally be able to see it for themselves on our platforms," Zuckerberg explained.

Facebook's announcement came after Unilever, the giant company behind brands such as Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove soap, said it will halt U.S. advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram through at least the end of the year.