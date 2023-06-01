FAA appoints safety review panel in response to near-collision incidents

The aviation agency is under public scrutiny following several close calls between airplanes, some of which appeared to be caused by FAA air traffic controllers.

WASHINGTON — In response to several near-collisions of commercial aircrafts in recent months, the Federal Aviation Administration is creating an independent review team to look into ways to enhance safety.

The panel, which will begin its work in May, will be responsible for examining the nation's air traffic system and presenting recommendations to the agency on how to boost air safety, according to the FAA's announcement. The news follows-up on a safety summit held in March, where the agency met with officials from across the aviation industry to discuss the recent incidents.

“We are committed to maintaining the safest period in U.S. aviation history,” Acting Administrator Billy Nolen said in a press release. “This team will strengthen our ongoing safety efforts and identify specific investments we can make to bolster the National Airspace System.”

The FAA has issued a rare safety alert urging awareness during taxi, takeoff and landing after it came under public scrutiny for this year's incidents. The agency also faces staffing shortages that have slowed air traffic, and an outage in an alert system in January briefly stopped all departing flights nationwide.

The six-member review panel is expected to deliver recommendations by October.

Last week, the acting head of the FAA announced he will leave the agency this summer, putting pressure on the White House to quickly find a replacement after President Joe Biden's first choice withdrew last month.

Biden’s first pick, Denver International Airport CEO Phillip Washington, withdrew in March after it became clear his nomination was dead in the Senate Commerce Committee, where Democrats hold just a one-vote majority. Washington faced stiff opposition from Republicans, who said he lacked enough aviation experience, and failed to win public support from an independent and a moderate Democrat on the committee.

The FAA has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since Stephen Dickson stepped down in March 2022, halfway through his five-year term.