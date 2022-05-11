Officials identified 28-year-old Andre Sales as a suspect in the quadruple murder and suicide that happened in a Charles Co. home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Dr.

Example video title will go here for this video

LA PLATA, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on November 4, 2022.

Officers in Charles County have identified the person they believe may be responsible for the shooting of four people in a home in La Plata, Maryland.

Officials identified 28-year-old Andre Sales as a suspect in the quadruple murder that happened in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive.

Officers responded to the shooting after the homeowner returned home from work and found five people dead inside, according to officials. Officers found that Sales entered the home and killed his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann. Officers also found that Mann's brother, Kai Mann, 18, their mother Sommaly Mann, 48, and a man named Javon Watson, 23, from While Plains was also killed. Officials add that Sales shot himself with a gun that was later found.

Officials add that two children were not accounted for but have since been found unharmed in a different location. Officers have not provided any information regarding where the young children were when the shooting occurred.

Currently, officers are still investigating the motive of the shooting and are speaking with friends and family.

The autopsies will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death, officials said.

Officers are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact 1-866-411-TIPs or submit a tip online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com.

WATCH NEXT: Deputies investigate shooting inside La Plata home