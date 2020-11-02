x
An associate of the drug cartel once run by El Chapo has been charged with participating in an international drug conspiracy

Ismael Quintero Arellanes, 49, also known as Fierro, was arrested in Culiacan, Sinaloa.
Credit: AFP via Getty Images
Police stand on duty for the start of jury selection for the El Chapo trial November 5, 2018 at Brooklyn Federal Court in New York. - Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman goes on trial in New York on Monday, accused of running the world's biggest drug cartel and spending a quarter of a century smuggling more than 155 tons of cocaine into the United States. The mammoth trial in Brooklyn, which will cost millions of dollars and is expected to last more than four months, will see one of the world's most notorious criminals face the US justice system. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP) (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — An associate of the drug cartel once run by El Chapo was charged with participating in an international drug conspiracy in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, according to a press release from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Ismael Quintero Arellanes, 49, also known as Fierro, was arrested in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico January 29. An indictment against him was returned under seal by a grand jury in July 2018 and unsealed Monday, the release said.

Quintero Arellanes was charged with "participating in an international conspiracy to manufacture and distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana and unlawful use of firearms" during his time as part of the Rafael Caro Quintero drug trafficking organization. That organization is a faction of the Mexican organized crime syndicate known as the Sinaloa Cartel, once run by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

"As alleged in the superseding indictment, the defendant conspired with members of the Caro Quintero drug trafficking organization to flood the United States with large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana," United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said in the release.

The indictment alleges that Quintero Arellanes participated in the production and trafficking of drugs from February 2015 through June 2018. He distributed marijuana internationally from January 1980 through June 2018 and used firearms to support his trafficking, the release said.

The US is seeking extradition of Quintero Arellanes from Mexico to face the charges against him.

Quintero Arellanes faces a minimum of 20 years in prison with the possibility of life in prison if convicted.