Actress Regina King to star in and produce new feature film 'Shirley'

The feature film biopic is based on the first Black congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm, during her presidential campaign in 1972.

WASHINGTON — Four-time Emmy-winner Regina King will produce the upcoming feature film biopic "Shirley" and portray America's first Black congresswoman.

The story, based on Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, tracks her presidential campaign in 1972, according to its producer Participant. The film will offer a "behind-the-scenes portrait of one of the most ground-breaking political leaders of our time during a seminal period in modern American history."

Oscar-winning "12 Years A Slave" filmmaker John Ridley wrote and will direct the movie. Currently, he is writing, producing and directing a new limited series "Five Days At Memorial" for Apple TV+.

Production for the film is expected to start sometime later this year, according to Participant.

Participant CEO David Linde said in a statement that "Shirley Chisholm’s life as a politician and her groundbreaking career in Washington is a critical part of American history that is far too often overlooked."

“Shirley Chisholm’s fearless determination has been an inspiration to so many of us, and with this film we hope to inspire many generations to come,” Regina King said in a statement. “To collaborate once again with my friend and mentor, John Ridley, and the team at Participant, makes this decade-long journey even sweeter.”