81 million have already voted in 2020 election

Texas has nearly matched its vote total from 2016. Another state has already passed it.

More than 80 million people have already voted in the 2020 election with five days until Election Day, continuing to shatter early voting records. Those that have voted so far represent 59% of the total 2016 turnout, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

81,352,960 have voted as of late Thursday night. About two-thirds of that is by mail-in or absentee ballots. That includes five states that already utilized mail-in voting exclusively before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Leading the way is Texas, where the early vote so far has equaled 95% of that state's 2016 total. Normally a reliably red state, Texas is seen as being in play this year in the race for president between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. The 8.5 million Texans who have voted make up approximately half of all registered voters in the state. The vast majority of those votes have been in person.

Arizona, Georgia, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington state have all reported that at least 80% of the 2016 vote total has been turned in.