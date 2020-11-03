Dow Jones futures down more than 600 Wednesday

It comes after an 1,167-point gain on Tuesday.

Wall Street is poised for another significant drop at the opening bell on the heels of struggling Asian markets over the coronavirus.

As of 2 a.m. ET, the Dow Jone was down 679 points (2.73%). The S&P 500 was down 82.5 (2.88%) and the Nasdaq was down 227.75 (2.73%).

It comes on the heels of a stellar close in which all three indices rose nearly 5%. The Dow ended up 1,167.14.

Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea fell Wednesday, while those in China edged higher. In Asia, governments have announced billions of dollars worth of subsidies, tax breaks and emergency loans as stopgap measures.

BBC News reports that the Bank of has reduced UK interest rates a half point to 0.25% Wednesday, an emergency move to shore up the economy. It's the lowest rate level in that country's history.

Hopes rose, faded and then rose again Tuesday on Wall Street that the U.S. government will take effective measures to help reduce disruptions to the economy and to livelihoods from the outbreak as it spreads.

President Donald Trump has pitched his proposed payroll tax break on Capitol Hill as pressure mounts on the administration and Congress to work more vigorously to contain the coronavirus outbreak and respond to the financial fallout.

Trump's economic team joined Tuesday in presenting the economic stimulus package privately to wary Senate Republicans. They've been cool to additional spending at this stage.

Democrats are preparing their own package of low-cost virus testing, unemployment insurance and sick pay for workers struggling to keep paychecks coming as the outbreak disrupts workplaces.